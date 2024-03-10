What to remember from Saturday, March 9

Several thousand people took part in a demonstration in Paris on Saturday to demand an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

The Mossad and the CIA met on Friday, March 9, as part of talks surrounding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by more than five months of conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli authorities said in a statement.

They blame the Palestinian Islamist movement “Standing like someone who is not interested in the agreement and is trying to inflame the region during Ramadan”, This text accuses the Israeli authorities. Franceinfo takes stock of the day’s highlights.

Thousands of demonstrators in Paris for “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza

Thousands of people took part in a demonstration in Paris that was attended by pro-Palestinian activist and European candidate Rima Hassan. “Immediate Ceasefire” In Gaza, after more than five months of war between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas.

According to police headquarters, the procession gathered 11,500 demonstrators. An organizer announced “60,000 people” on the microphone.

Responding to a call from the Urgens Palestine collective, supported by France Insomize (LFI), the demonstrators, who carried posters proclaiming “SOS Gaza” and the Palestinian flag, set off from the Place de la République and ended their march at the site around 5 p.m. de la Bourse.

The heads of the Mossad and the CIA met on Friday

The heads of the Israeli and American intelligence services, the Mossad and the CIA, met on Friday as part of talks around a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli officials said, accusing Hamas of hardening its position.

“Mossad chief David Barnea met yesterday (Friday) CIA chief Bill Burns as part of ongoing efforts to move toward another hostage release deal.” Detained in Gaza, refers to a press release published by the services of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on behalf of the Mossad.

“Contacts and cooperation with mediators continue in an effort to reduce differences and move toward agreements,” Press release continues. Also “For the moment, Hamas is sticking to its guns like someone who is not interested in an agreement and is trying to inflame the region during Ramadan.” This text accuses the Israeli authorities.

Aid ship ‘ready’ to leave Cyprus for Gaza

Soon two NGOs “ready” A boat loaded with 200 tons of food is to be sent from Cyprus to Gaza, the first cargo sea corridor intended for the war-torn region that the European Commission hopes to open later this week.

“Everything will be ready to go today”Laura Lanuza, spokeswoman for the Spanish NGO Open Arms, announced that Spanish-American chef Jose Andrés, the American NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK), is a partner in the project.

“Everything will depend on the arrival of authorizations and permits, we don’t know if it will be today or tomorrow,” she added.

She clarified that Israeli authorities – who authorized the principle of the operation, as did Cypriot authorities – were in the process of inspecting the cargo. “200 tons of food, rice, flour, cans of tuna”, In the port of Larnaca.

War in Gaza has shattered “all sense of early humanity”, ICRC condemns

After five months of war between Israel and Hamas, “The situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating by the hour. There is no safe place to go. The number of civilian deaths and the detention of hostages is shocking and unacceptable,” Mirjana Spoljarić, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said in a statement.

“This brutal war has shattered any sense of shared humanity,” she added. Faced with this “Deep Suffering”, The ICRC launched three urgent appeals. The Geneva-based organization calls for this “End of Hostilities” To facilitate the work of humanitarians.

The ICRC reiterates its request to be authorized to visit the hostages taken during the unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement on Israeli soil on 7 October, as well as their release. “without condition”. Mirjana Spoljarić also asks for respect for their dignity, their safety and their medical needs.