A Spanish woman was gang-raped in India while traveling around the world on a motorcycle with her husband

A Spanish woman living with her husband in the state of Jharkhand (India) was gang-raped on the evening of Friday March 1, 2024. Three suspects were arrested the next day, but local law enforcement was still looking for others. Police officer Pitambar Singh Kherwar said The Times of IndiaBroadcast by AFP.

Vincent and Fernand, two Spanish influencers, were brutally attacked during their stay in India. Yesterday, they filmed themselves from the hospital explaining that the girl was gang-raped by 7 men while her partner was beaten up. As a reminder:… pic.twitter.com/jjcJZCxsoD — Alice Cordier (@CordierAlice2) March 3, 2024

The victim and her husband were sleeping in a tent when they were attacked. The agency says the Spaniard was taken to hospital after he managed to alert a patrolling police vehicle. An investigation was started. The couple was on a motorbike world tour which they shared on an Instagram post and visited Pakistan before coming to India, details Parisian.

Stone and helmet hit

The Ile-de-France daily reports that from the hospital where they were being treated, the two Spaniards filmed a video in which they emotionally recounted their attack. “They beat us, and stole our things, but not much because they just wanted to rape me,” the 45-year-old victim testified in a story published on the couple’s Instagram account.

“My mouth is destroyed, but Fernanda’s condition is worse than mine,” said her husband. In the video, he said the rape was done by “seven men”. The two bikers explained that the assailants attacked them with stones and helmets, and that the jacket the Spaniard was wearing helped “to loosen me up a bit”.