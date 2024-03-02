According to the German Defense Minister, the exchange between the officers was indeed “stopped”.

Germany’s defense ministry confirmed on Saturday March 2 that secret air force communications had been intercepted. The statement comes after alleged recordings of officials discussing classified material related to the war in Ukraine were leaked on social media. “We cannot say for sure whether any changes have been made to the recorded or transcribed version circulating on social media”a ministry spokesman told AFP. Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had announced an investigation into the matter “very serious” Escape from the army. Follow our live stream.

Once again the West was pressed by Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine’s president on Saturday repeated calls for his Western allies to provide Kiev with more air defense systems, after Russian attacks killed several people. “We must strengthen Ukrainian air defenses to better protect our people from Russian terrorism.”The Ukrainian head of state declared on social networks.

At least seven people have been killed in Russian drone strikes. The attack on the Black Sea port city of Odessa killed five people, including a child, and destroyed a nine-story building overnight, officials said. At the same time, a bomb blast killed a 76-year-old man in Kharkiv region near the Russian border and another in Kherson region, according to regional authorities.

Thousands attended the funeral of Alexei Navalny in Moscow. Present with large numbers of flowers, some in tears, supporters of Vladimir Putin’s main opponent, who died in prison on February 16, chanted slogans. “No to war!”, “We will not forget you!” Or “We will not forgive!”. The police took action on Friday “At least 67 arrests in sixteen cities”including six in the Russian capital, according to the exclusive NGO OVD-Info.