Volkswagen unveils ultra-practical electric car with a range of nearly 700 km

Here is the station wagon version of the ID.7, called the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer. A version that takes on the characteristics of a sedan, while increasing practicality.

Volkswagen gave station wagon fans and those looking to switch to an electric car a nice surprise by unveiling the ID.7 Tourer. With this new feature, the German brand shows that it knows how to listen to the needs of its customers by offering a spacious, efficient and electric vehicle. Given that SUVs are king, this is rare enough to point out.

The ID.7 Tourer isn’t just an extended version of the ID.7 sedan, it’s an improved car for those looking for more space without wanting to sacrifice performance or aesthetics. With a chest capable of swallowing everything, Up to 1,714 liters of load volume, and the possibility of loading items up to about 2 meters long, this station wagon promises to be a real option for large families. When the rear seats aren’t folded, we go from 535 to 545 liters of storage. If you fold the rear seats down a bit, it increases to 605 liters. The boot floor can be lowered, but then it doesn’t stay as high as the loading sill.

The ID.7 Tourer measures 4.96m long, 1.86m wide and 1.54m high, with a wheelbase bordering 3m, offering generous space for both passengers. Just for their belongings. Furthermore, with its extended roofline and small spoiler at the rear, the ID.7 Tourer captivates us with its looks and its aerodynamic profile. Cx of 0.24 (cd of 0.23 for ID.7 sedan) for optimized efficiency.

If it is not enough, you can attach a box (volume of 460 liters) to the roof bars, which can weigh up to 75 kg. A folding trailer hitch is also available, offering a 1,200kg towing capacity for a bicycle carrier and a drawbar load of up to 75kg.

15-inch large screen

Just because you have a big trunk doesn’t mean you should neglect the dashboard. Volkswagen got the message across by equipping the ID.7 Tourer with a 15-inch diagonal screen that’s more modern than what we’re used to seeing from VW. And for those who like to talk to their cars, The MIB4 infotainment system is integrated with ChatGPT Definitely promises some pretty…awkward voice interactions. Add to that digital gauges, smaller than usual, and an augmented reality head-up display, and you get a modern cockpit.

Volkswagen also mentions an optional panoramic roof called Smart Glass. The word ingenious is an exaggeration; There are only two states: enabled or disabled. layer crystals PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) becomes transparent when an electrical voltage is applied. If the ceiling is stress-free, the glass becomes opaque, i.e. milky and cloudy.

Two versions are available

On the road, the ID.7 Tourer will offer two versions, Prof and Prof S, and it delivers enough power: 286 hp and 545 Nm of torque with a motor located on the rear axle. Regarding autonomy, a crucial issue for any electric vehicle and even more so for a station wagon that aims to take its passengers away from home.

The ID.7 Tourer should also shine in this area. With its large battery of 77 kWh net (i.e. 82 kWh gross) or 86 kWh net (91 kWh gross), it promises to cover. Up to 685 km on a single charge according to WLTP cycle in Pro S version (and 590 km in Pro version). It is more than enough for long distance travel without range worries. And with fast charging options of up to 200 kW for the Pro S version, 175 kW for the Pro, it can be quite the tourer.

Even if Volkswagen keeps pricing a secret, the ID.7 Tourer is a nice surprise. However, what we fear… is that everything is an option in the Volkswagen, even the heat pump (equivalent to 1,150 euros). In addition, there will probably be GTX versions of other ID models in the short term – even for sporty family cars. That won’t make things any easier.

How it will fare against the competition remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the electric station wagon is a joy to behold. If Volvo listens to us and other manufacturers, you know what you have to do. Volkswagen joins BMW and Nio. BMW has its station wagon, the i5 Touring, while the Nio offers the ET5 Touring.