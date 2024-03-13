Once the ceiling is reached the most interesting investment – Tuxboard

Leverage is a popular savings option that can bring you big returns… as long as you know where to put your money to get the best rate.

In France, the livret allows many of you put money to receive contributions. Here are some tips to help you invest safely.

Leverett does not lose his letters of nobility

No matter what people say, Livret is one of the French’s favorite products. However price rise And with inflation rising on the French territory, many people are doing their best to save.

And it is indisputable that the leveret thus remains an instrument Very popular savings Among the French. Indeed, its rate of 3% will remain unchanged until 2025.

In France, everyone can open a Livret a, Without age conditions, nationality or even tax residency. However, certain rules apply, especially for minors.

In addition, note that it is possible to combine them with other types savings accounts. The minimum amount to open Livret A is 10 euros, and there is a ceiling for annual deposits.

The interest thus generated depends on this amount, but Rate evolution Depends on inflation. According to many economists, the French livre can be expected to freeze.

Taking inflation into account, this savings account should reach a Rate at 4.10% In February. However, Bruno Le Maire ultimately chose to maintain the rate at 3% until 2025.

Less savings in 2024

The minister spoke recently “Exceptional Circumstances”. The latter explained that this Cold will be harmful For our economic activity and growth.

Those who recently subscribed to Liverate A are wondering how things will evolve next months. It remains to be seen whether the Council of State will decide to revoke the rate freeze.

However, keep in mind that the year should be 2024 Increase your money. The 55 million Leverate A holders may eventually see an improvement in the profitability of these savings.

According to provisional data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (Insee), inflation is down to 2.9%. This means that, with an interest rate of 3%, Livret A has increased in value this month.

Thus, the actual return on this savings product is ultimately seen in the past In the positive field, reaching 0.1%. This is the first position since December 2020.

How to invest your money wisely

If you want to optimize your investment, here are some tips to increase your Leverage A. If you have life insurance, for example, you can choose to arbitrationie to transfer funds to safer Euro funds.

This helps in maintaining returns by reducing risk. You also have investment potential in bond Companies or governments generate regular returns in the form of interest.

So it is important to choose quality bonds, rated by preference recognized agencies. This is to reduce the risk of default.

In France, real estate investment companies (SCPI) offer the possibility of investing in rental real estate without the hassle of direct management. This form of investment can offer Attractive returns.

However, you should keep in mind that management costs and Recommended duration Investment can be high. You can also consider physical gold.

By investing in physical gold, you Diversify your savings. Considered a safe haven in times of economic uncertainty, the price of gold can be volatile and this type of investment does not generate interest or dividends.