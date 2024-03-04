Lidl turns you into a pro pizza maker with this outdoor pizza oven – Tuxboard

Enjoy restaurant pizza with this special oven on sale at Lidl at affordable prices.

Pizza party on the terrace, what do you think? Plan yours with this oven that works using simple barbecue. A real revolution to delight you!

A go-to address to combat the high cost of living

Lidl fans already know that the brand offers them good deals for their Euros every day. The brand is experiencing strong growth in France. That’s France Second most important market for Lidl after Germany.

On a brand, consumers’ purchasing power is more than value. There are plenty of good deals for tight budgets. And even more so because Lidl has launched its online shopping site in 2023.

Search from home Best offers from discounters, Which can be delivered directly to your home. Don’t miss, for example, this air fryer that allows you to make your fries without extra fat. A real good point when you want to take care of your health, without forgetting to enjoy yourself.

At Discounter, it’s also possible to find absolutely everything for your home maintenance. Did you know ? Lidl has it An ideal product for easy cleaning at home. No more brooms, instead adopt an efficient dust collector sold with its mop that costs less than €20.

With the return of sunny days, Lidl also has new products for spring waiting for you. The lucky owners of outdoor space are expected at the discounter to take full advantage of it again.

As the temperature rises, don’t hesitate to set the table for lunch outside in the sun. To do this, welcome to your home this set of furniture that will find its place in the balcony.

Lidl hits hard with its barbecue pizza oven

And why not give in to the urge to host a quick pizza party at home with this outdoor working pizza oven?

found out The GRILLMEISTER pizza oven, ideal for gas and charcoal barbecues. Thanks to that, you can enjoy crispy pizza just like a restaurant. But also make your own bread, just like in a bakery!

This is made possible by the powerful oven’s removable cordierite pizza stone. With it, you can also make your own sourdough bases. It absorbs moisture for a very tight foundation.

The perforated base of this model, available at Lidl, allows air circulation and optimal heat distribution. with Its dimensions are 40 x 35 x 14 cmIt allows you to cook medium-sized pies and pizzas, which will delight a family of at least four people.

It costs less than 60 euros

With this oven, it is impossible to mess up your preparations. Because the latter has an integrated thermostat for easy temperature control. Trusted by 86% of customers who have bought it from Lidl, this oven meets all cooking needs.

Everyone who has bought it raves about it Its excellent quality/price ratio. In fact, find this product at Lidl at a price that beats the competition.

The discounter is launching this offer for spring at just €59.99. So this is a bargain for pizza fans and barbecue owners.