“A deep sadness”: four Cala-Alcoffe bakeries in Decazéville and Fermi in Aveyron will close permanently on February 29

SARL Cayla-Alcouffe has been placed in compulsory liquidation. The activity closes definitively on February 29. 21 jobs have been eliminated.

This is an explosion in the Dekazeville Basin, whose economy has already been hit hard. On 13 February, the day the Albi Commercial Court announced the judicial liquidation of Albigois de Patens (90 jobs in Villeneuve d’Averon), the Rodez Commercial Court for its part announced the judicial liquidation of SARL Cala-Alcoffe.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the permanent closure of our bakery and pastry shop. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your loyalty and support you have given us over the years. Thank you from below around our products. Heart for these moments shared. We will always remember these special moments. Thank you for this great adventure in Dekazeville for 45 years”, Maryse Alcoff-Kayla declares to her customers.

In reality it was a great 65-year adventure since his parents took over his boss’s business at 45 rue Carred in 1959, where he later expanded the business by taking over the adjacent wine cellar in 1976.

National Awards

Ellen Alkoff and Maryse Calla in turn grew the company to create a brand that is very popular outside the Decazeville Basin. A master pastry chef, master chocolatier and confectionery maker, Alain Alcoff has collected awards and won the French Champion Cup in 1985.

Investing in economic and urban life (CCI of Aveyron, Decazeville tourist office, president of the local traders’ association), Maryse Cayla was rewarded in 2002 by receiving the national award for “Madame Commerce” from the hands of Simon Veil in Paris. . In 1995, a point of sale was opened on rue Maruejoules in Decazéville, followed in 2013 by the purchase of two points of sale from the Chaudel company (then liquidated), placing Wilson in Decazéville and the de l’Hotel de Town in Firmie, also a bread making space.

Hard blows one after another

SARL Cayla-Alcouffe has suffered a series of hard blows in recent years: work on rue Cayrade, the Covid pandemic and of course the explosion in energy and raw material costs. “Even the competition and the closing of SAM because many employees came to us.”

Including salary costs (4 bakers, 4 pastry chefs, 8 saleswomen, 1 dishwasher, 1 delivery girl and 21 employees including management) and commercial rent (SARL only owns the premises on rue Maruéjouls), the situation has deteriorated beyond belief: “Liquidation immediate It was supposed to happen, but the court gave us an extraordinary deadline of February 29.

Town halls (school canteens), hospitals and other communities that were supplied by SARL are also time to be able to find new suppliers. “Despite our research, we have not found a buyer. We would have preferred to form an employee cooperative to take over the activity, but given the economic situation and difficulties…” Will a buyer come forward as part of the liquidation? For the moment, it’s a local chapter that is painfully turning around.