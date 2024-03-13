“Vladimir Putin’s Regime Is Not as Strong as We Think”

His death.

Frank Fairville



Interview – This journalist went to Ukraine, after Russia’s invasion of the country, to meet soldiers and civilians on both sides of the front line. His book aims to move away from the Manichean vision of conflict.

A war reporter for more than thirty years, the Albert-Londres Prize winner in 2000, Anne Niwat likes to hear from those who, most likely, “Just represent yourself”. Associate at the point And at LCI, this polyglot who speaks seven languages, including Russian and Polish, went to Ukraine in spring 2022 and then to Russia twice. She publishes Hate and rejection. With Ukrainians and Russians at war (Flamerion). A nurturing inquiry that allows us to understand each individual’s state of mind.

Le Figaro. – This book is the product of reporting in Russia and Ukraine. Explain us…

The primacy given to emotion and commentary and the increasingly codified language elements of communicators discredit journalism. In these situations, reporting, which is based on ground reality, assumes all importance.

I’ve been covering various wars (Iraq, Afghanistan, Chechnya, etc.) for nearly thirty years, I haven’t changed…