New York: Foot found in subway, police searching for body

A human leg was found on a New York subway track over the weekend, a grim episode that has police in the American megacity scrambling to find the body, she said on Tuesday.

According to the NYPD (New York Police Department), its officers responded to a call reporting human “remains” found along the 4 line tracks in the Bronx borough on Saturday afternoon.

“Upon arrival, officers observed the presence of human feet,” police added in a statement.

Dramatic events in the metro

The vast New York subway network has been the scene of rare but frequently publicized dramatic incidents in recent years, such as commuters being pushed onto the tracks by criminals or people suffering from mental disorders.

Authorities are also trying to raise awareness of the phenomenon of “subway surfers,” daredevils who film themselves on the roofs of moving cars to post spectacular videos on social networks, which have caused several fatal accidents in recent years.

Last week, a 34-year-old man was killed and five others were injured after shots were fired on the platform at another Bronx station.

