Far-right leader Geert Wilders has announced that he will not become prime minister

The leader of the Party for Freedom says he is ready to step down as prime minister to facilitate talks on forming a right-wing government.

Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch far-right Freedom Party, in The Hague, March 14, 2024. (BART MAAT/ANP MAG/AFP)

Towards a government without Geert Wilders at the helm. About four months after his big election win, TheA far-right leader in the Netherlands has announced he is ready to step down as prime minister to facilitate talks on forming a right-wing government. “I can become prime minister only if all parties in the coalition support me. This was not the case.” He wrote on social networksWednesday 13 March.

Geert Wilders therefore abandons (for the moment) his attempt to lead the EU’s fifth economy due to a lack of support from the political parties trying to form a coalition. An unfair and anti-democratic result, he commented again to the Dutch media on Thursday. But to become Prime Ministere, “You need support from all parties”, he repeated. And he wasn’t having it.

political crisis

Polls show that support for Geert Wilders and his PVV party has only increased since his election win. “Remember: I will be Prime Minister of the Netherlands one day. With the support of even more Dutch peoplehe insisted. If not tomorrow then the day after tomorrow. Because the voices of millions of Dutch people will be heard!”

The exact form of the next Dutch government remains to be determined. According to Dutch media, party leaders may step down as ministers in favor of a government made up of outside political experts and technocrats.

