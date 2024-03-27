Flixbus coach overturns on highway: at least five dead, road closed to traffic

The incidents took place on the A 9 motorway between Wiedemar and Schäuditzkreuz in Leipzig, Germany.

A tragic traffic accident took place in Germany this Wednesday, March 27. According to Bild Media, a Flixbus coach overturned on the A9 motorway in Leipzig between Wiedemar and SchkeuditzeKreuz, while it was carrying 53 passengers. At least “five” people died, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the bus was going to Munich.

To our colleagues, Flixbus spokesperson, Sebastien Meyer revealed: “The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known. Of course we are working closely with local authorities and emergency responders on the scene and will do everything possible to quickly and fully clarify the cause of the accident. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this accident and their families.”

Considerable emergency resources were mobilized, including five helicopters.