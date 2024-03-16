Viktor Orbán is ready to “occupy” Brussels to “change” the European Union

“We will march to Brussels,” the Hungarian prime minister warned at a rally, ahead of European elections and as he prepares to take over the EU’s rotating presidency.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced this Friday that he is ready to march on Brussels and “possess” The heart of the European Union, as opposition parties held anti-government rallies in Budapest, as part of the European Parliament elections. Viktor Orbán, in power for 14 years, hopes his Fidesz party will enjoy growing support as he prepares to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union in the second half of the year.

Speaking at a rally in Budapest celebrating Hungarian National Day, which commemorates the 1848 Hungarian revolution against the Habsburg monarchy, Orbán said the European elections were an opportunity to defend Hungary. “If we want to defend Hungary’s independence and sovereignty, we have no choice but to occupy Brussels”declared Orbán in front of a thousand of his supporters. “We will march to Brussels and transform the European Union ourselves.”

“Europe at War”

Hungary’s prime minister has long been at odds with other EU members on a range of issues, including refusing to send arms to Kiev and maintaining economic ties with Moscow since Russian forces invaded. Ukraine in 2022. He said that the EU’s actions are hurting farmers. Hurts the middle class, businesses, “And above all, dragged Europe into war”. “We will not accept that Brussels has left Europeans alone and turned against them”Orbán said.

Opposition parties held rallies later in the day, drawing thousands to an event organized by Peter Magyar, a former businessman close to Fidesz, who said he would soon launch a new party to challenge the Orbán regime. “Whatever the faults of the European Union, this is the club we are members of”Magyar said, stressing the importance of working together with Brussels.

Also readJoe Biden condemned the meeting between Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán in Florida

Magyar made provocative comments about the inner workings of the Hungarian government last month. “It is possible to live without democracy, but it is not really worth it”The Orbán regime can be defeated in democratic elections, he said on Friday. “Maybe sooner than many think”. According to data from the Madian survey institute published this week by the weekly HVG, 68% of voters have heard of Magyar’s entry into the political arena and 13% of them declared that they would probably support his party.