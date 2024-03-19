Six dead, including two castes, killed by truck at police road block

The regional government of Andalusia announced that six people, including two tribesmen, were killed in the early hours of Tuesday March 19 near Seville, in southern Spain, when a truck crashed into a police roadblock. Juanma Moreno, president of the region, discusses on a “Tragic Road Accident”. Three other Civil Guards (the name of the Spanish gendarmes) were injured and hospitalized after the crash, which happened around 4:30 a.m. on a section of highway near the city of Los Palacios.

According to Spanish media, the civil guard was carrying out routine road checks as part of the fight against drug trafficking when the truck hit them. The driver, who was taken into custody, tested negative for drugs and alcohol, they said.

The accident comes a month after the deaths of two other civil guards, whose boats were apparently deliberately rammed by a drug trafficker’s speedboat during a chase in the port of Barbet, also in Andalusia. The Bay of Cadiz is a regular scene of drug seizures by Spanish customs agents and the Civil Guard.