Porn star Stormy Daniels gives her version of her alleged affair with Donald Trump

American porn star Stormi Daniels gives her version of an alleged sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 in a documentary airing Monday, an affair that will lead the former president to a criminal trial in New York in April.

“Stormy,” a film on the Peacock streaming platform, tells the story of Stephanie Clifford for nearly two hours, thanks to a montage of interviews and archive images.

The former stripper and pornographic actress, nicknamed Stormy Daniels, became a celebrity due to the legal and political consequences of a brief affair with Donald Trump, which the latter denies.

“Sign a piece of paper to keep quiet”

“When I met Trump (in 2006), he told me he never wanted to be president,” says Stephanie Clifford in an excerpt from the documentary directed by Sarah Gibson and produced by Erin Lee Carr, who has already written a film about the singer Britney. . spear

“But then Trump won the Republican Party nomination for the 2016 presidential election” and “that’s when the shit really started,” breathes the woman born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, just 45 years ago.

“I just had to sign a piece of paper to be silent,” she continued on October 27, 2016, before the presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Donald Trump, over a document image of a $130,000 transfer order. Hillary Clinton.

After years of criminal investigations and the historic indictment of Donald Trump in March 2023, a New York judge on Friday postponed his trial that was scheduled to begin on March 25 until mid-April in the hidden payments case.

The former President of the United States has pleaded not guilty to charges of concealing the accounts of his real estate empire, the Trump Organization, to conceal $130,000 paid to Mrs. Clifford by Donald Trump’s former lawyer who became his enemy juror, Michael. Cohen. .

According to New York lawyers and Stormy Daniels, she was forced to remain silent about an alleged consensual sexual relationship she had in the summer of 2006 with a man who lived in the White House for 10 years and married Melania Trump.