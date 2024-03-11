Israel-Hamas war: 23 IDF battalions deployed to West Bank on eve of Ramadan | Live

Herzog at the Amsterdam Holocaust Museum says the hatred that caused the Holocaust must never flourish again

President Isaac Herzog, who attended the opening of the new Holocaust Memorial Museum in Amsterdam, compared the anti-Semitism and hatred that Europe’s Jews suffered in the 20th century to those they suffer today after the genocide by Hamas. 7 October. Mr Herzog believes the new museum, located in Amsterdam’s historic Jewish quarter, “sends a clear and powerful statement” at a pivotal moment in history. “Remember. Remember the horrors born of hatred, anti-Semitism and racism. And never let them flourish again,” he said.

President’s Office

Unfortunately, “never again” is now. Because right now, hatred and anti-Semitism are flourishing around the world, and we must fight them together,” he added. He asked the participants to join him in prayer “for the victims of the Holocaust and the victims of hatred, terror. Anti-Semitism in the present, wherever they are.” He also asked them to pray for the “immediate and safe return of our hostages,” who have been held hostage by Hamas since October 7. He prayed for peace.