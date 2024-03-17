The US serial killer received seven life sentences

A man accused of killing two people in Delaware and several more in Philadelphia will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to seven life sentences.

According to the Delaware News Journal, Keith Gibson was convicted by a jury in the deaths of Leslie Ruiz-Basilio and Ronald Wright and is still facing charges related to four crimes committed in 2021, including the alleged murder of his mother in Philadelphia.

On May 15, 2021, Gibson, known as “The Beast,” shot and killed 28-year-old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio during a robbery at the Metro PCS store on Kirkwood Highway in Ellesmere, before stealing her truck. Surveillance footage from the store shows the victim was shot in the head at point-blank range while his hands were raised. His vehicle was later found in Philadelphia, near Gibson’s home.

Less than a month later, Gibson shot and killed 42-year-old Ronald Wright during a robbery. A day later, defendant robbed a store in Wilmington and shot the location’s young employee, Belal Almansoori, who survived and testified at trial.

Over the next three days, Gibson robbed and assaulted three other victims, threatening to kill them. Additionally, he is suspected in the deaths of Puerto Ricans Roy Caban and Eric Flores, who were murdered inside a store in Philadelphia in January 2021, as well as the murder of his own mother, Christine Gibson, in February of the same year.

