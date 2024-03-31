How should you eat spinach to increase muscle mass?

This parent There is one vegetable that has always been associated with strength beyond character Popeye the Sailor Man.

in fact, Strengthens and increases muscle mass very effectively due to vitamins and nutrients.

An ECU College of Medicine and Health Services study published in The Journal of Physiology found that those who ate spinach and arugula or lettuce daily had two pounds more grip strength and better nourished muscles. Photo: Al Universal Production

According to research published by United States National Institutes of Health (NIH).The parent It is an excellent option if one wants to enhance muscle mass And an increase in body size, because it contains a substance called ecdysteroids, which naturally helps in muscle growth. These have some similarities with compounds TestosteroneA male hormone that is also involved in muscle growth.

study of Published in the ECU College of Medicine and Health Services The Journal of Physiology found that those who also ate spinach and arugula or lettuce had up to two pounds more grip strength and better-nourished muscles. According to experts, the best way to eat spinach is as follows.





Spinach and protein smoothie

This shake is ideal after a workout as it combines the properties of spinach with protein powder to aid in recovery and muscle growth.

These compounds have some similarities to testosterone, a male hormone that is also involved in muscle growth. Photo: Al Universal Production

Spinach Sprout Salad

Salads can be very tasty dishes that are prepared quickly. For this salad you will need spinach, quinoa, portobello mushrooms, red and green peppers and onions, you can add your choice of dressing.

Chicken and Spinach Salad

This simple salad is nutritious and packed with protein. Combine 2 cups fresh spinach with 1 chopped grilled chicken breast, 1/2 diced avocado, 1/4 cup chopped walnuts, and 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese. Vinegar can be made with olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt and pepper.

This parent Also Improves performance during physical activity and protects tissues from injury, they warn. In percentage terms, the study confirms it Promotes muscle growth by up to 20%.