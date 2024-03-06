USA

Neither Trump nor Biden: What will voters do who (almost certainly) don’t want either candidate?

The “Super Tuesday” of primary elections in the United States paved the way for what seems inevitable: the re-enactment of the presidential duel between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

A rare election battle between a sitting president and a previous one, who is running for office in the 2020 elections and is rejected by a majority of the American electorate.

The current president, 81, and Trump, 77, both have very low popularity ratings.

56% of eligible voters believe Trump should not run again, while 70% say the same about Biden, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

