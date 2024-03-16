Video – “Everything is destroyed”: Storms and tornadoes cause heavy damage in the United States

Violent thunderstorms swept across the central United States on Thursday, March 14, spawning devastating tornadoes. The event destroyed countless homes, cut power to thousands of homes, and injured many people.

Follow for full coverage 8 p.m

“There were warning sirens, and then it sounded like a line was coming towards us.”, in the video at the top of this article, testifies to an American. According to American media, several storms hit the central United States on Thursday evening, causing seven violent tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio.

In the images below, we can see the facade of a building that is twisted like fabric around the tree next to it. “Everything is ruined. I have never seen anything like this in my life,” A woman comments in front of her laundry, now broken into small pieces on the floor. “There’s nothing left of our laundromat. All the houses have been demolished. It’s horrible in the city, really horrible”she warns.

TF1

TF1

Debris was lifted up to a height of 4,000 meters in the heart of the tornado, in other words the height of Mont Blanc. Initially, several media outlets gave the toll of three people killed in Indiana, citing state police as sources, but later retracted the information during a press conference Thursday night into Friday.

More than 10,000 homes and businesses in Indiana and about 37,000 in Ohio were without power as of Thursday evening. PowerOutage.us. Tornadoes, a meteorological phenomenon that is as powerful as it is difficult to predict, are common in the United States, especially in the central and southern parts of the country. About a year ago, a devastating tornado crossed Mississippi, killing at least 25 people.