Hezbollah bombed northern Israel in retaliation for the deadly attack

Lebanese Hezbollah announced this Wednesday, March 27, that it had launched a salvo of rockets at northern Israel in retaliation for a nighttime bombing it attributed to Israel that killed seven people. The rescuer » In a border village.

The Lebanese Islamist group, Jama’ah Islamiyah, earlier reported seven deaths. The rescuer “, killed in an Israeli strike in Habariyeh, near the border with Israel, ” Heinous crime ” ” In retaliation for the massacre by the Zionist enemy in the village of Habariyeh (…) “, The Hezbollah threw” Dozens of rockets over Kyriat Shmona “, confirmed the powerful Islamic movement in a press release.

A Jama Islamia official told AFP earlier on condition of anonymity that “ Seven rescuers » He was killed while at the emergency center in Habariyeh. Another leader of the group, who also requested anonymity, reported that about ten rescuers were at the center at the time of the strike. Some groups at LebanonIncluding Jama Islamia, runs health centers and emergency response operations.

The Lebanese National News Agency also reported ” Israeli air strikes » which killed seven rescuers, injured four civilians, and which destroyed the center. For its part, the Israeli military assured that its ” Fighter jets targeted a military compound “where was” Planning a major terrorist attack on Israeli territory ” She claimed that this man had ” He was killed along with other terrorists in his company “

Between since the war started on 7 October Israel And in Hamas Gaza StripHezbollah and other affiliated groups of the Palestinian Islamic Movement exchange fire almost daily with Israeli forces along Lebanon’s southern border.

Israel responds by bombing deeper and deeper into Lebanese territory and carrying out targeted attacks against Hezbollah and Hamas officials. Jama’ah Islamiyah has an armed wing, al-Fajr Force, which has claimed attacks against Israel since the violence began.

At least 338 people have been killed in Lebanon – mostly Hezbollah fighters, but also at least 57 civilians – in the exchange of fire in nearly six months, according to an AFP tally. The violence along the border also displaced thousands of people in southern Lebanon, but also in northern Israel, where ten soldiers and seven civilians were killed, according to the military.

