LIVE – War in Ukraine: 2 dead and 7 wounded in attack in Russian region of Belgorod

Two civilians were killed and seven others wounded this Saturday in a drone strike in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, according to the regional governor. Follow the latest information.

2 civilians were killed in the Belgorod region According to the regional governor, two civilians were killed and seven others injured in a drone strike and attack in Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. “It was a difficult morning,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on a telegram. According to him, two districts in his region were attacked by drones; One civilian was killed and two were injured in one of these attacks in Chernyansky District. Oil refinery fire A fire broke out Saturday at an oil refinery in Russia’s Samara (Volga) region, which was attacked by drones, the regional governor said. “This night, several drone attacks were carried out on regional oil refineries,” Samara Region Governor Dmitry Azarov said in a regional government statement published on Telegram. One of these attacks “set fire to the Kubyshevsky oil refinery”, he stressed, adding that there were no casualties. Point position Over the past 24 hours, the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine has been marked by several events: – Russia said it launched a “massive” attack on Ukraine on Friday in response to recent attacks on its border areas. Kharkiv, the country’s second city, was plunged into total darkness Friday night after these bombings of energy infrastructure. Other cities were affected. At least five deaths and as many as thirty injuries have been reported, according to officials. – Russia is “in a state of war” against Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesman admitted in an interview published Friday, after insisting the offensive against its neighbor launched two years ago be presented as a “special operation” and denying its use. The word “war”. – Emmanuel Macron spoke at a press conference on Friday at the conclusion of the European Summit in Brussels. He reaffirmed France and the EU’s support for Ukraine “as long as necessary and with intensity.” – Franco-German arms group KNDS, which significantly produces tanks, will produce military equipment and munitions on Ukrainian soil, the two countries’ defense ministers announced Friday after a meeting in Berlin. good morning Hello and welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine. Find here all the current information regarding this offensive launched by Russia more than two years ago.

After the deadly attack on the evening of Friday March 22 near Moscow, Ukrainian military intelligence accused the Kremlin and its special services of planning and justifying the accusation against Ukraine. “increase” of war. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, for his part, assured Russia “will destroy” Ukrainian leaders if they are found responsible for a deadly attack on a concert hall in a Moscow suburb. Ukraine has previously assured that it is not “Nothing to See” with shooting.

“Let’s be clear, Ukraine has nothing to do with these events”assured Mr. Podoliak, whose country has been fighting Russian aggression for two years, on a telegram. “Ukraine has never used terrorist methods of war”, he added. For Ukraine, “Effective combat operations, aggressive actions are important to destroy the Russian regular army” And end the invasion, the official said.

Ukraine was hit by a massive strike on Friday night, which left at least five dead and led to massive power cuts, with Volodymyr Zelensky condemning the lack of it. “Political Will” To help Kiev in the West. The attacks specifically targeted the Ukrainian energy network, leaving a total of 1.5 million people without electricity, according to the UN. Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said it had restored power to more than a million customers.

The situation is most difficult in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which had about a million and a half residents before the war, with massive power and heating cuts following the attack. “more powerful” According to its mayor, against the city in two years of Russian invasion. As night fell, Kharkiv was plunged into darkness, according to the AFP team at the site.

The Russian military claimed that recent military operations by Kiev against areas located on the border with Ukraine were in response to daily bombings of Ukrainian cities. At least five people were killed and about thirty others injured, according to officials, mainly in the regions of Zaporizhia (south) and Khmelnitsky (west).

French agri-food giant Danone announced on Friday evening that it had been acquired “Russian Regulatory Approvals Required” to sell his subsidiary in Russia, of which he had already lost control, to a businessman linked to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.