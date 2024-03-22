Robinho arrives in prison in Brazil

A prison known for its “celebrity inmates”.

Protected by his country’s constitution, which prevents the extradition of its citizens, Robinho took refuge in his stronghold of Santos, where he enjoyed his freedom while staying sober. But the Italian judge asked Brazilian authorities that the perpetrator of the crime serve his sentence in his home country. He began serving his sentence at P2 prison in Tremembe, which “Practice to ensure safety and privacy of notorious prisoners”Mention the Brazilian media.