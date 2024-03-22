Robinho arrives in prison in Brazil
While Daniel Alves, convicted of rape in Spain, is considering ending his prison term by paying €1 million bail, his former teammate with the Selecao, 40-year-old Robinho, has been transferred overnight to Tremembé prison, near Sao Paulo.
Santos, the former Real Madrid and AC Milan star, who appealed to the Supreme Court on Thursday, did not escape the sentence. “I deny the request for precautionary measures and the detention order is maintained (…) so that he can begin serving his sentence”Judge Luiz Fuchs suggested, confirming the Supreme Court’s decision to jail a man who was sentenced to nine years in prison in January 2022 by Italian courts after gang-raping a 23-year-old girl.
A prison known for its “celebrity inmates”.
Protected by his country’s constitution, which prevents the extradition of its citizens, Robinho took refuge in his stronghold of Santos, where he enjoyed his freedom while staying sober. But the Italian judge asked Brazilian authorities that the perpetrator of the crime serve his sentence in his home country. He began serving his sentence at P2 prison in Tremembe, which “Practice to ensure safety and privacy of notorious prisoners”Mention the Brazilian media.
