Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About Her Breakup With Austin Butler, “It Helped Me…”

from his years Secondary school musicof romantic relationships Vanessa Hudgens Made a dream for thousands of fans around the world. First, romance with him Zac Efron Between 2006 and 2011. A story that unfortunately ended after five years of love, much to the dismay of fans of the flagship Disney couple. The reason for this breakup? Actor popularity rating. In 2015, the actress and singer announced New York Times: “I went through a phase where I became really pointless because I couldn’t take it anymore. The girls were running after him and I was giving them killer looks.. Then I realized I wasn’t there at all.”. But since then, water has flowed under the bridge.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, a nine-year romance

A few months after separation from Zac EfronIt is ultimately in the hands of noAustin Butler K Vanessa Hudgens Finding love. Currently showing Dune 2, would have overturned the heart of a generous person. But it is for the beautiful brunette he beat for nine years between 2011 and 2020. A romance that started most naturally as it was during a birthday when the two lovebirds met. Quickly, magic happened, although they kept their relationship a secret for a long time. It was only a year later, in 2012, that they made itHis first public appearance Together, during the preview. Inseparable for nine years, they ended their story in 2020, when no one expected it. A decision that arises in their part A long distance relationship, which was growing too much to bear, as a source close to the couple said at the time. But in the end, this breakup will be a blessing in disguise…

Beneficial separation

In fact, almost four years after her breakup Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens admitted that in fact, this isolation was beneficial to its development. For good reason, without this, she would never have met the man who currently shares her life: a baseball player, Cole Tucker. Now 35, she believes in podcasts She pivotsAs a relay peopleThat her past breakups allowed her to “Reevaluate Everything”. Interpreter of Gabriela Montez in Secondary school music Then explains: “This divorce took me to a very special place, marriage. It helped me find the right person, and I am very grateful for that. Because he (Cole Tucker, editor’s note) is the most encouraging and understanding man I have ever met.. Because yes, if Vanessa Hudgens is so thankful, it’s because she was able to be united for life with the one she loves.

Vanessa Hudgens, happy in the arms of Cole Tucker

It is a real fairy tale come to life Vanessa Hudgens For more than three years. in relation to Cole TuckerThe 35-year-old actress finally said “yes” to the baseball player on December 2. The two lovebirds got married in Tulum, Mexico. What’s more, during the dream ceremony at Azulik City of Arts. “I knew this was our place. I felt like I was being transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever known before. It was whimsical and magical, I fell in love”, she revealed to Vogue. A marriage that was unanimously praised by fans. Internet users did not hesitate to express their joy and appreciation on social networks. Apparently, Vanessa Hudgens was able to bounce back completely after her romantic breakup.