Hailee Steinfeld and football star boyfriend Josh Allen guess the gender of her sister Nicola Madden’s baby in a sweet tidbit from the reveal party





Hailee Steinfeld seems right with the Allen brood.

The Academy Award nominee, 27, attended her pregnant sister Nicola Madden’s sex gender reveal party over the weekend with boyfriend Josh Allen.

She and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, participated in a guessing game before the big reveal.

‘I am Josh… mother’s brother. And it’s going to be a boy,” Allen told the camera in a TikTok video.

Steinfeld agreed, ‘I think it’s going to be a boy, too.’

Hailee Steinfeld attended her pregnant sister Nicola Madden’s sex reveal party with boyfriend Josh Allen over the weekend.

She and the Buffalo Bills quarterback participated in a guessing game before the big reveal

They guessed right, as Nikala and husband Brayden announced that they are having another baby boy, along with son Kashtin.

Steinfeld and Allen put on a casual display for backyard gatherings.

She donned an open red, white and blue striped dress shirt, layered over a matching bustier, tucked into loose faded jeans with a white drawstring.

The NFL star complemented it in a navy blue collared shirt with gray shorts and a navy blue baseball cap.

Steinfeld was first romantically linked to Allen last May, when they were spotted together in New York City.

‘He’s really serious about it’, a source told DailyMail.com last July, adding that Alan wants to give Steinfeld ‘a ring’.

‘It’s very early in their relationship, but he’s told friends and family he wants to give her a ring before he wins the (Super Bowl) ring,’ the insider said.

The couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in Mexico before Allen was sent off to train for last season.

‘I am Josh… mother’s brother. And it’s going to be a boy,” Allen told the camera in a TikTok video

Steinfeld agreed, ‘I think it’s going to be a boy, too.’

Steinfeld was first romantically linked to Allen last May, when they were spotted together in New York City; Seen on March 10 in Beverly Hills

Josh wanted to bring Haley on their recent Mexico vacation because he is now going to devote a lot of his attention and time to the upcoming NFL season and he just wanted to show her how much she feels about him before the next few months. Take his schedule all over the place,’ said a source.

“They are in the full honeymoon phase of their relationship, and he wants to make sure that they will be able to turn their relationship into something special and long-lasting,” they added.

Allen previously started dating Pilates instructor Brittany Williams in 2017, splitting in April 2023.

Steinfeld was previously linked to Instagram influencer Cameron Smaller in 2016 and Niall Horan from 2017 to 2018.