Daisy Ridley shared this good news for the upcoming film

Last April, we learned that Lucasfilm was going to bring back Daisy Ridley, Rey’s voiceover. Star WarsWith a new film titled Star Wars: The New Jedi Order. But since this announcement, Recently when the actress shared this good news during an interview, the project did not provide much information about it.

Rey’s return to Star Wars

Appeared in Postology Star Wars, people wondered what Disney and Lucasfilm could do with Rey, a young Jedi played by Daisy Ridley. The answer was given last year with the announcement of a new feature film, Star Wars: The New Jedi OrderA film whose plot will take place in an era that has never been explored in the cinematographic universe so far. Star Wars. Set after the events of Star Wars IX: The Rise of SkywalkerPeople should Follows Rey as she tries to create a new generation of Jedi after being able to defeat the First Order.

Since then, the announced film has been discreet. There are only rumors floating around and its release is slated for 2026. But no information has been confirmed by Lucasfilm and Disney. And at least we can say that it is A new film project Star Wars The Daisy Ridley starrer seems to be on the wane especially since we got confirmation that another big movie is in the works. Mandalorian and Grogu.

Daisy Ridley reassures Star Wars fans

However, we can reassure ourselves and trust the 32-year-old British actress who just brought us this good news. Star Wars: The New Jedi Order. Thus, it was during the interview given to him Collider To talk about his film Magpie K Daisy Ridley addresses the question of the upcoming film Star Wars showing her. In all transparency, The principal interested party explained that she did not know if The New Jedi Order was still relevant And that currently, She hasn’t had a chance to read the finished script yet but she should.”Read it soon“

As a reminder, film The Mandalorian Then a good announcement was made The New Jedi Order But the first will come out. It is expected for May 2026 And it seems that another film with Ridley will be released in December of the same year. The actress also told the American media thatShe thought her film should start shooting this year:

I think it might be this year. This may be the case but I’m not sure. To be honest, I think the writers’ strike obviously delayed a lot of things. So the intention was for later this year. I hope that will be the case.

Fingers crossed that Daisy Ridley is right. As a reminder, Star Wars: The New Jedi Order It will be directed by Sharmeen Obed-Chinoy who will be the first woman to direct a film in the intergalactic franchise.. The filmmaker promised to offer people “Something very special“