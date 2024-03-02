Entertainment

The sequel to The Three Musketeers is back in full swing and in 4K

The Three Musketeers: MiladyThe sequel The Three Musketeers: D’ArtagnanThe second installment of the film adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ novel by Martin Bourbonlon will return in 4K on April 17.

In April 2023, The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan was released in cinemas. Eight months later, the sequel arrived, The Three Musketeers: Milady, which was already announced in salons from the following April.

Everything certainly moves too quickly with this adaptation of a classic of French literature that neither bothers with the psychology of the characters nor with the historical truth. He spins around, he goes 100 miles per hour, Dumas’s novel was fitted with a gastric band, but in the end, he still works out pretty well. It’s fun and that was definitely the goal.

3 4K Ultra HD versions

At the end of the film (of the two films), we’re also a little disappointed that work hasn’t begun on the two sequel adaptations of Dumas’s The Musketeers, Wingt ans Après and Le Vicomte de Bragellon. Announced by Pathe! Meanwhile, Cap (and Sword) on Milady, led by Eva Green, 4K Ultra HD release with drawers: 4K/Blu-ray combo (€24.99), steelbook (€29.99) or collector’s box metal clasp metal and small sword (€89.99 ). All branded HDR Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

