United States: Why a Colombian judge attacked Trump

J.uan merchantJudge of Colombia who is the head One of four criminal trials against former President Donald TrumpThe Republican leader has just been dealt several blows that have undoubtedly made his week bittersweet and given the United States a lot to talk about.

This Monday, and after several attempts by Trump to delay the start of the process pending before the New York courts, Merchan He left the next date of April 15 to start the trial.

The case, which has been in the preliminary stages for more than a year, is historic. It is the first time that a President or former President of the United States will sit in this seat Dock of the accused To answer to justice for criminal offences.

In March 2023, the Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Braggs Accused him 34 charges for trying to hide payments made by his lawyer Porn actress and former Playboy Bunny So that he would not publicly disclose his sexual encounter with the then presidential candidate.

The former president’s lawyers asked Merchan to postpone the trial for another three months while they reviewed additional information received from him. Southern New York Prosecutor’s Office and which, according to him, was concealed from him by the Braggs.

“Your allegations are extremely serious, but without any justification,” Trump’s legal representative Todd Blanchett said in the process.

Colombian, who was born in Bogotá, He also questioned that the defense waited until the day before the trial to request the information, asserting that the whole thing seemed like baseless practice.

After denying the motion to postpone the commencement, the judge left the firm a set date, provoking the anger of the former president, who was in court.

The next day, and after Trump again attacked Merchan and prosecutors for participating in a “witch hunt” for “political purposes,” the judge ““Close Order” which prevents him from making public statements against prosecutors, judges, witnesses or anyone involved in the trial.

Violating a “gag order” or silence order can result in fines or even imprisonment.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump arrives at the New York Criminal Court for the start of the trial. Photo:EFE

Almost immediately, this Wednesday, the former president tested the judge’s order by republishing an alleged trill by Murchan’s daughter. (Lauren Merchan) In which Trump is shown behind bars.

“This fair trial is not possible for me,” the former president said after insisting that Merchan should be sidelined due to conflict of interest.

If convicted, the expected penalty is up to four years in prison. However, it is unlikely that this will be the sentence because the charges against Trump do not contain the aggravating elements necessary to impose the maximum sentence.

Trump has been alleging for months that Merchan is not impartial because a year ago, in another trial, he denounced his company for evading tax payments and because his daughter apparently worked on the political campaigns of members of the Democratic Party.

However, it was later revealed which trill Trump was referring to That was wrong.

Additionally, it’s worth noting, it was a jury that convicted Trump’s companies of tax evasion. MERCHAN, as the In-charge Judge, He was fined $1.6 million. Alan Weiselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, pleaded guilty to the same fraud and cooperated with authorities in the case against his former employer.

The former president is expected to go on trial At least one month. During which time Trump will have to appear in court four days a week.

It is uncertain, however, The conviction will affect the current presidential race Good, bad or good, Trump will become the first US leader to be convicted of a crime.

Stormy Daniels and the 2016 campaign

Trump is accused in this process Arrange a plan to prevent potentially damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Braggs alleges that Michael Cohen, At that time his lawyer paid him 130,000 A dollar to a porn actress Stormy Daniels and others 150,000 for the model Karen McDougall So that she does not reveal her extramarital relationship with the former President.

Stormy Daniels and Trump Photo:Ife

Trump then paid Cohen in monthly installments for the payments that his company billed as entertainment expenses.

That’s illegal and, prosecutors say, a violation of political campaign finance rules.

Cohen, who had already pleaded guilty, will be the prosecution’s star witness in proceedings where both women are also expected to testify.

Sergio Gomez Masseri

EL TIEMPO Correspondent

Washington