One of them was accused of attempted murder (VIDEO)

Police arrested several immigrant suspects found sitting in the basement of a Bronx home with weapons and drugs.

The big incident happened last Wednesday when police got a call about a man with a gun just blocks away from a school.

Authorities say they chased Hector Desosa Villata, 24, who is from Venezuela, to a home on Hull Avenue.

It was there that police arrested him along with seven other immigrant suspects. One man, Javier Alborno, 22, tried to flee with the gun but was soon arrested.

When authorities obtained a search warrant, they found two more loaded guns, three loaded extended magazines, ammunition and a bag of ketamine mixed with cocaine.

A 7-year-old boy was also found in the house.

“Two people with guns had open cases, one for attempted murder in Yonkers, and the other on a walking open gun charge,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

A neighbor spoke on Tuesday and claimed that the group had invaded the place.

“They are invaders and the owner has been trying to get them out of the apartment for a long time,” said neighbor Alfred Munoz. “I think he has a court date, obviously because they have been aggressors for over 30 days…..they came, they were a disruptive force because there were so many of them. “I didn’t know who lived there, and the owner of the building took an incredible amount of time to evict them.”

Desosa Villata and the others were charged with possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance and acting in a manner harmful to a child. Authorities say all but two were released without bail.

Desosa Villalta had already been charged with attempted murder for shooting another man in the leg during an argument in Yonkers.

