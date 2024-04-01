Harvard faces a 5% drop in applications as other Ivy League colleges rise

Harvard University has seen its number of applicants drop by 5% compared to the previous year. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

In a year marked by controversies and Significant changes In its admission policy, the dignified Harvard University experiment A 5% reduction in the number of applications for admission as students Undergraduate compared to the previous period.

This decline occurs in a context in which other institutions Edit Ivy Leagueas Yale And Columbia University, reported increases in their respective application rates of 10% and 5.4%, respectively. According to The Wall Street Journal, University located in Cambridge, MassachusettsExperiencing the lowest number of applicants in the last four years with 54,008 applications, Of which 1,245 They were accepted.

According to information published by CBS Newslast year, Harvard University About 57,000 applications were received, showing a downward trend from about 61,000 and about 58,000 applicants in the previous two years respectively. This decline follows a 17% drop in early admissions applications.

However, no specific reason has been specifiedThe decline comes in a year full of challenges for the university Hamas attacks Israel In October, abdication and historic decision by its president Supreme Court.

Resignation of the President Claudia Gay At the beginning of the year, after facing Allegations of plagiarism And his criticism for handling anti-Semitism on campus has played out in Harvard’s confrontational landscape. A committee of house Under the leadership of Republican congresswoman Checking the response Harvard Along with other universities, viz Rutgers And University of California, Berkeley.

Some Donors and members of the Alumni Council have voicedfor its part, His displeasure with measures adopted by University To protect Jewish students from harassment.

In addition, the University The former deals with the consequences of losing a case Supreme Court On the use of caste-conscious admission policies, a ruling that has had a significant impact on college admissions policies End affirmative action effectively in higher education.

trust in Higher educationgenerally, Showing signs of weakening. However, institutions viz University of Pennsylvania And Yale A record number of applications have been registered with over 65,000 and approximately 57,000 applicants respectively. Dartmouth College But reached an all-time high with nearly 32,000 applications, while Columbia University Its applications grew to nearly 60,000.

Another colleague of Edit Ivy League In which a decrease in applications was seen Brown Universitywith about 49,000 applicants, down from about 51,000 the previous year.

In the middle of this Complex dynamicsIt is important to note that the competition for places in elite institutions viz Harvard has intensified. Wealthy families They invest up to $750,000 in consultants to prepare their children for the admissions process, hoping that this additional cost translates to a Acceptance letter.

Furthermore, “graduates of Edit Ivy League And incomes at other elite institutions are 60% higher for the top 1% than those who did not attend those universities,” Harvard economists found in a 2023 study. CBS News.