Inmate escapes from federal prison in Miami

Police are looking for him An escaped inmate from a federal prison in Miami-Dade last Friday, according to a statement from county authorities.

Jean Carlos CruzPuerto Rican, 43 years old, Part from here of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Miami, located at 15801 SW 137 Ave near the Country Walk neighborhood and Zoom Miami, according to a flyer distributed by the Miami-Dade Police Department (HSB) Homeland Security Office.

was a cross Convicted in 2002 of “possession of firearms while committing a drug trafficking offense.” In a 2001 case, out of Puerto Rico, federal court records cited by the channel show Local 10 News.

In 2022, the convict sent a letter to FCI Miami director Samantha Serrano, asking her to consider him for compassionate release.

Cruz argued in his plea that the mandatory minimum for a first-time non-violent offender is excessive. “I have served over 21 years in prison for an excessively long sentence of 35 years,” the inmate wrote, according to the court file.

He also accused the Federal Bureau of Prisons of delaying “much-needed surgery” and medical personnel for “deliberate indifference” to his respiratory problems, the document notes.

On April 14, 2023, The US District Judge Raul M. Arias-Marquis rejected his proposal for compassionate releasehe pointed out Local 10 News.

Cruz was indicted on charges of selling, distributing, or distributing narcotics; two counts of violent crimes/drugs/machine gun; and one count of selling counterfeit firearms in 2002, according to federal court records.

Authorities asked anyone with information about his whereabouts fugitive To contact detectives at 305-215-5691.