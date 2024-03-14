United Airlines Boeing forced to divert mid-flight due to ‘maintenance issue’

The landing gear door opened during takeoff, forcing the plane from Sydney to San Francisco to turn back over the Pacific.

The days follow each other and are equal. Unfortunately for Boeing. This Monday, March 11, one of the aircraft of the United Airlines Company manufacturer was forced to turn around, several American media reported. The Boeing 777 aircraft, departing from Sydney to San Francisco, landed after two hours of flight due to a “maintenance issue”, the company said in a press release.

In fact, the landing gear door opened during takeoff as shown in a video taken by aviation enthusiast New York Aviation. Specifically, we see a liquid seeping out from the bottom of the device. Upon landing, several fire trucks were waiting for the Boeing as white smoke billowed from one of the plane’s tires.

For several weeks, the airline United Airlines has been facing a series of accidents. Last week, a piece of bubble wrap caused an engine fire mid-flight. On Thursday March 7, the landing gear wheel came off moments after the plane took off in Los Angeles. On Friday, a United Airlines plane ended up in the grass bordering the runway at Houston Airport after its landing gear broke on impact with the ground.

At the same time, American aircraft manufacturer Boeing is also facing a series of black incidents on its aircraft. Since a door ruptured mid-flight in January 2024, Airbus’ main rival is the subject of an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the American aircraft certification body.

