After record results, CAC 40 is on the verge of crossing the symbolic milestone of 8,000 points

Favorable tailwinds from American indices have allowed the CAC 40 to lift in recent weeks. For a sector expert, “this cycle will favor riskier assets like stocks”.

Markets will be eyeing its rise on Monday. Will CAC 40 cross the symbolic threshold of 8000 points? At its close on Friday, the Paris Stock Exchange’s flagship index was at 7966.68 points (+0.7%), its all-time high. On the same day, the CAC 40 also set an absolute record at 7976.40 points.

Among the French stocks that delivered this result at the end of the week, shares of Air Liquide saw the biggest difference at 2.20% in one day and 10.74% in five days. It is followed by Capgemini with a gain of 1.99% on Friday and 3.20% in five days. With all companies making it, the CAC 40 continues to climb 1 to 5.6%.er January.

If the results of the French companies are worth publishing, unfortunately they are not the only CAC 40 holders. Across the Atlantic, American indices are also leading Paris higher. On Wall Street, the S&P index also set a new record and crossed the 5,100-point mark for the first time. The Dow Jones is nearing 39,300 points.

Also readThese investments will do better than Leverage A in 2024… and which will do less well

Key rate cuts that reassure investors

To explain the jump in the American and French indexes, one actor stands out in particular: Nvidia. The semiconductor specialist published stratospheric results this week in which turnover doubled in a year and net profit multiplied by seven. The company saw its shares rise more than 16% on Thursday, then added 4.9% on Friday, driven by a surge in artificial intelligence. In early Wall Street trading. Nvidia added up to $230 billion to its market capitalization, bringing its valuation to over $2,000 billion. Previously almost unknown, the group now ranks third in the world behind Apple and Microsoft.

For Raphael Thuin, director of capital markets strategy at TicHau Capital, there is a market environment for equities that is very buoyant and that revolves around. “Three Factors”. “First, the resilience of the economy and corporate profits, the second reason is disinflation, although it is longer than expected and the third factor is the change in the monetary policy of central banks »Strategist Details.

“In recent months, American and European central banks have raised their key rates to particularly high levels to slow the economy. Markets are moving with certainty that there will be several key rate cuts in 2024 and that this cycle will favor riskier assets like stocks.Raphael Thuyn concluded.