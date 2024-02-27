Loire-Atlantique: 60-year-old carer fired after amassing 530 fixed-term contracts over 17 years

Over 15 years of practice, plenty of contracts and a sudden thank you. A nursing assistant decided to attack her employer at the industrial tribunal who terminated her cooperation after signing 530 of her fixed-term contracts last November, according to our colleagues in Ouest-France.

Questioned by a local daily, a health professional working in a private clinic in Saint-Herblain (Loire-Atlantique) explained that she had applied for a permanent contract early in her career, which she had not received. So she resisted the fixed-term contract offered to her. While she previously worked at 80%, she explains that she signed a new six-month contract in March 2023 with a “crazy schedule, 48-hour weeks, four nights per week.”

A choice linked to his remuneration?

Appeared after friction with his superiors. Especially when she wanted to report an incident related to the care of a woman who had just given birth by caesarean section. He is then called by the General Supervisor. “I have been told that due to restructuring and the alleged behavioral problem, I will not be called back. And I have also been advised not to apply anywhere else,” says the caretaker.

According to him, this choice is linked to his remuneration. “I think I was too expensive. I have been a caregiver since 1985. With my seniority, I pay 200 euros for a twelve-hour shift. I do ten, I earn 2,000 euros on a fixed-term contract,” she explains.

His lawyer, questioned by Ouest-France, claims to have accounts for “at least 530 fixed-term contracts”. However, “if a fixed-term contract is not exceptional, it is a contract of indefinite duration,” argues the lawyer. He therefore attacked the management of the clinic to request the reclassification of the contract as a permanent contract and cancellation of the dismissal.