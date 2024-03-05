Here are all the secret versions of the Electric Renault 5 E-Tech

If the Renault 5 E-Tech makes headlines as early as 2024, Renault’s small electric car hasn’t had its last word. The Electric R5 will indeed have many more versions to come, and there will be something for everyone: more affordable versions, luxurious and sporty, in short, we tell you everything.

Unless you’ve been living deep in a cave lately, you’ve most likely heard Renault 5 E-Tech. We went to find it and we talked to you about many things, such as its estimated autonomy on Paris-Marseille or its system that allows you to save up to 50% of the cost of recharging at home.

The little electric Renault, however, has more than one trick up its sleeve, and promises to be talked about several times. Many versions will join its ranks, and we present them to you right here.

What will we have at launch?

At its launch in autumnYou can only order the version equipped with the Ni motor 150 hp (110 kW) and a battery of 52 kWh Ability, what to promise 400 kilometers of autonomy On the WLTP mixed cycle. In terms of recharging, a 100 kW charger will get you through 15 to 80% in 30 minutes.

Two best-equipped versions will be on the program: the Techno And The iconic five, about which we will talk a little further. These include a 10.1-inch screen powered by Google Automotive, 18-inch alloy wheels and hands-free access and starting.

If the prices are not yet official (you will have to wait for the opening of orders in the spring of 2024), then you should calculate About 30,000 euros (except bonus), first. See the arrival of two cheaper versions In summer 2025.

Two new, more affordable versions in 2025

This was one of the main arguments of the electric R5: its fixed access price ” About 25,000 euros” , according to Luca Di Meo, CEO of Renault. Whatever the price further reduction Thanks to the ecological bonus, because the electric Renault 5 is made in France.

To reach this price, Renault’s engineers had to scratch everywhere. Battery goes 40 kWhStill enough to promise 300 km of autonomy, but the charger will not support fast charging. Hence it will be necessary to satisfy the above charges 11 kW maxEnough to make it “perfect”. 2h30. So, not best for long journeys

25,000 euros will apparently be this version Less well equipped, without further information. It will be necessary to go for hubcaps instead of rims, smaller screens (especially the instrument cluster which will be upgraded to 7 inches), possibly connected services (especially navigation with planner) or convenience equipment.

a Third version Also coming in 2025, positioned between the two versions. She will take over the battery from him 40 kWhBut with a more powerful engine 120 hp. there Fast charge There will be, but at 80 kW, as will bidirectional charging. It should be available with a majority of finishes.

According to our information, production of the 40 kWh battery should start from March 2025. So we can expect to find these versions from summer 2025, why not June. A 120 hp (90 kW) version is rumored to arrive shortly before the 95 hp (70 kW) version.

With plans for a Roland-Garros version, “collections” are to come

On the other side of the spectrum, Renault will market the R5s More upscale, the story of completely surfing the emotional side of the small car and chasing a few sales of the electric Mini. Like the first Renault Twingo of the 90s, Renault will regularly launch “collections”. On its most expensive versions.

At launch, we will therefore be looking for the “iconic sink” (which we see in the official photos). Specific style details (two-tone roof, new upholstery and rims), before being replaced by a collection Roland Garros. A finish we were used to seeing in a Peugeot, but Renault bought the rights to it and will use it to present. A very chic R5.

A version already prefigured by the concept presented in 2023 (at Roland-Garros, apparently). Perhaps it will be necessary to calculate the cost. Minimum 35,000 euros To take advantage of it, when we can imagine it will be available June 2025For the start of the Parisian tennis tournament.

A summary of the various Renault 5s

We have created a small summary table for you:

Renault 5 E-Tech Engine Power (HP) 95 120 150 Battery Capacity (kWh) 40 40 52 Range (km) 300 300 400 Fast charging No Yes Yes V2L No Yes Yes Publication date 2025 2025 2024 ends Balance Evolution / Techno / Iconic Sync / Roland Garros Techno / Iconic Five / Roland Garros

Bonus: A very sporty version will be introduced soon

And it doesn’t stop there! The teams at Renault wanted to build as much as possible on the legacy of the original R5, and should offer a descendant of the legendary R5 Turbo of the 80s. This time, it will be called Alpine, and A290.

Alpine is starting to talk a bit about this sporty R5, which is finalizing its development. The idea, of course, is to emphasize Driving pleasureAnd the Alpine should be particularly pleasant to work on the chassis and steering.

No mention of authority, even though it will obviously be superior to the “civilian” Renault 5. Maybe it could use the 220 hp engine from Mégane E-Tech and Scénic E-Tech? We will have the answer June 2024Perhaps during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Alpine entered hypercars.

Ah, and we can dream up one more version too Hardcore with Four wheel drivewhich can be called A290 R. Not such a crazy dream, as we know that the AmpR small platform on which the R5 and A290 are based is compatible with another electric motor, which the upcoming Renault 4 should also benefit from.

A real desire to produce life

You’ve got it: Renault is evolving A realistic long-term strategy For this electric Renault 5, proof of the brand’s interest in its latest bike.

With a full range, from “first price” to sporty, including a very chic special range, success is sure to come. 50,000 people have expressed their interest in the R5, a week after its release; Even if these are not clear mandates, it proves the general public’s interest in small Renaults.

It remains to be seen whether the price and driving test will change. Give feedback in a few months when orders and official tests are opened.