Ultra processed food can cause your premature death

Reading time: 2 min – Found on Washington Post

New evidence shows that so-called food “Ultra Processed” Such as chips, industrial cold meats or even tumors act like real poisons on the human body. Researchers have identified thirty-two health problems that people who consume too much of these food products are exposed to.

A new study was published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) in January 2024, adding to many others that have already shown that the consumption of ultra-processed foods presents serious risks. However, Dr. This new study, led by Wolfgang Marx, went on to examine another forty-five analyses, involving a total sample size of 10 million participants.

The Washington Post, which reviewed the new study, clarifies that no company producing ultra-processed food products was involved in the analysis of this data.

All risks are multiplied

The results show that high consumption of ultra-processed products is associated with several serious health problems, such as anxiety, heart disease and premature death.

People who overuse these products are 12% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, almost 50% more likely to develop anxiety and general mental disorders. Even more shocking, these people are almost 50% more likely to die from cardiovascular disease. Studies also establish links between excessive consumption of these types of foods and the risk of premature death. The risk of death associated with heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders and depression is 40 to 66% higher.

The Washington Post recalls that in the United States, these products, full of flavors and additives to fill the lack of taste, have entered the lifestyle, including school menus intended for children. Studies also indicate that they represent up to 58% of total daily energy consumption in the United States.

Along with this study, a group of scholars sounded the alarm by publishing an article on February 28, 2024. The editorial recalls that ultra-processed foods “Not just processed foods”. Often these contain little or no whole food, and are made from inferior ingredients chemically modified with starches, sugars, oils and fats. “There is no reason to believe that humans can adapt to these products.”That has called for political authorities to further regulate processed foods, as has been done with tobacco, the researchers say.