This forty-year-old’s ordeal at the Quimper emergency room: News

It is an additional symbol that shows all the difficulties that many hospitals in France are experiencing. According to the report Telegram, Wednesday March 27, a patient who presented himself at the Quimper emergency room for the risk of stroke, was forced to spend the whole night in the corridor of the institution and had to wait two days before being admitted to the hospital. Suffering from a hereditary disease, this man nevertheless presented symptoms that could indicate a stroke.

“I had no pillow, no blanket. The staff managed to find sheets left and right. They found two or three pieces of bread to feed me“, he recalls to our colleagues, after entering the emergency room at 6 pm on Saturday March 23, to be redirected to neurology, the hospital service told the patient that he had to go”Immediate examination to be able to get a place in the room“But because he was admitted on a Saturday and the numbers drop over the weekend, the patient has to wait until Monday to get an exam and get a bed in neurology.

“I had the impression of going back twenty years“

It is precisely the shortcomings of the French health system that the patient tries to point the finger at the emergency medical teams in Quimper. “The team is very competent. He does this by profession. But she must be helped! It lacks tools, equipment, rooms. (…) In the emergency room, I had the impression of going back twenty years. with struggling people. But there is no recognition… During Covid, everyone applauded him every day. Today they are forgotten“, he laments. After waiting for 48 hours, he finally managed to get admitted to the hospital and then returned home.