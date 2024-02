“Dengue, Public Health France suggests, An infectious disease caused by an arbovirus is: Dengue virus. The virus is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes such as the tiger mosquito.

A case of a 17-year-old boy, who was suffering from severe dengue fever, was a victim of a syndrome never seen before, the medical team reported in the journal Urology.

“An Extraordinary Case of Arterial Priapism”.

“We report an unusual case of spontaneously occurring arterial priapism in a 17-year-old adolescent who was recently admitted to the nephrology department for acute tubular necrosis after severe dengue fever”Explain to the doctors.

In other words, during this period there is a partial or complete erection for more than 4 hours without any sexual stimulation.

“Incomplete, non-painful and persistent”

“For about 18 hours, he presented with an incomplete, non-painful and continuous erection, which occurred spontaneously without any sexual stimulation, without any trauma or the perception of any aggravating factor, prompting the health care team to seek urological consultation”Underlines the medical team.

When this happened, the 17-year-old, with no medical history, had been hospitalized for 5 days in the nephrology department of Ouagadougou Hospital in Burkina Faso, which specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of kidney-related diseases.

To make this persistent erection disappear, an ice pack was placed on the patient’s penis. After 48 hours, everything was back to normal and the unfortunate incident left no after effects.

Why such a feature? According to the Pasteur Institute, “Dengue fever, in its hemorrhagic form, represents approximately 1% of dengue cases worldwide.” It leads to “Vascular Leak and Hemorrhagic Manifestations” WHO “When it occurs in the cavernous arteries it can bypass the helicine arteries (which allow erection, editor’s note) to pass through the cavernous artery directly into the corpora cavernosa blood. This will result in uncontrolled arterial blood flow in the corpus cavernosum, causing high-flow priapism.” is”Underlines the medical profession.

This case is for doctors”A unique opportunity to deepen our understanding of the complex interactions between dengue and priapism, thereby pushing the boundaries of our clinical expertise. We note that severe dengue fever can cause both arterial and venous priapism.