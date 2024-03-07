Died of breast tumor at age 13: Her parents filed 41 complaints against caregivers

The parents of Shiloh, who died of breast angiosarcoma in December 2021 at the age of 13, filed 41 complaints with the public prosecutor of Pontois (Val-de-Dois). They target multiple caregivers, including their attending physician, specialists at the Women’s Imaging Center in Frankenville, or gynecological emergencies at the clinic in Ermont.

The parents of little Shiloh, who died in December 2021 from breast angiosarcoma – a rare pathology – at the age of 13, decided to file a complaint against various “doctors, hospitals and private institutions” to understand the medical malpractice suffered by her. The girl In total, they filed 41 complaints with the public prosecutor of Pontoise (Val-d’Oise), Le Parisien reports.

Both parents believe that, first of all, the redness on Shiloh’s left breast, when she was 12 years old, is the result of poor care of their daughter from a very young age. They then target their treating doctor, for endangering the lives of others and failing to help the person in danger, suggests our colleagues. Parisian.

The girl’s parents also filed a complaint against the Frankenville Women’s Imaging Center for endangering the lives of others and another clinic for non-assistance in a gynecological emergency in Armont. In this last establishment, the caretakers “Refused to take care of her (Shiloh, editor’s note) because they don’t have the right to test a girl under 15.“, his parents said.

The complaints show the medical diversion of Shiloh and her parents – from Eaubon Hospital – where many caregivers are targeted – to the Curie Institute in Paris (Ve) by the Europe Medical Center (Paris 9th) and the Center for Adolescents and Children (Paris). 11th)”, write to our colleagues Parisian. The young girl was finally diagnosed in late August 2021 after a biopsy, five months after the appearance of her first symptoms.

In June 2023, based on Shiloh’s hair analysis, her parents had already filed a complaint against X for endangering the lives of others and causing involuntary injuries. The results, in fact, show that the young girl was exposed to metals like bismuth and tin at a very young age.

The fresh complaints filed by parents come after the Conciliation and Compensation Commission rejected their plea regarding diagnostic errors by various practitioners. Parisian.

(with Le Parisian)