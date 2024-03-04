Ukraine claims to have damaged a railway bridge in Russia

Ukraine revealed on Monday that it was behind an operation to sabotage a railway bridge located in the Russian region of Samara. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the railway line in question is used to transport military equipment.

“GUR confirms that a rail bridge over the Chapayevka River in Russia’s Samara region has been rendered unusable,” the source said, adding that the bridge was damaged by an “explosion” at 6 a.m. local time (2 a.m. GMT). part of its composition.

“This railway line was used by the aggressor state to transport military equipment, especially explosives manufactured at the polymer factory in the city of Chapevsk,” GUR continued in a press release, predicting that the bridge “will be out of service for a. long time.”

Earlier, the regional railway company indicated that there were no injuries in the incident and that it was caused by the “intervention of unauthorized persons”, a phrase used by Russian authorities during such incidents.

According to an emergency service source quoted by the official Russian agency Tass, on the section connecting the city of Zvezda with Chapayevsk, “an explosive device damaged a pillar of the railway bridge” over the Chapayevka river. .

“Currently rail traffic is suspended on this section,” the regional railway company said without giving further details.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, numerous vandalisms on railway tracks in Russia have been reported, including train derailments. Kyiv has claimed responsibility for many of these incidents.

with AFP