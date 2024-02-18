Format and terms of consultation are discussed

Senegal is still uncertain about the timetable for presidential elections, initially set for February 25 and postponed at the last minute by President Macky Sale. After the adjournment was canceled by the Constitutional Council, the Head of State announced “ Consultation for the organization of elections as soon as possible » But political actors do not agree on the format and terms of these discussions.

With our special correspondent in Dakar, Charlotte Idrac

Target: April 2. This was confirmed by supporters of Basirou Diomei Faye, close to rival Ousmane Sonko and the recognized candidate for the February 25 presidential election. In a press release, “President Diomaye” calls for coalition elections to be held ” Essentially before the expiry of the President’s mandate » and demands the release of his candidate in the name of “. Same treatment “

Arrange for a quick vote on March 3 or 10, even if it means shortening campaign time, This is also what R Suu’s election demands. For this civic collective, “ consultation » Calendar should be concerned only with candidates already selected by the Constitutional Council.

But in the majority, voices plead for the organization of a broader national dialogue. ” We must build consensus so that elections can be held without any controversy », says a ruling party official, which will take time.

For its part, the “forward” of failed candidates who find themselves ” robbed » by the Constituent Assembly” National consultation “for” Amendment of Election Law » And so start the process from the beginning. Among them are Kareem Wade, The PDS party had requested to postpone the elections.

For Mayor Faye of the PDS, this would mean that candidates “ approved and the candidate rejected for alleged dual nationality “must be” kept in the same boat », he said during the press conference of the Democratic Front for an inclusive election on Sunday, February 18.

