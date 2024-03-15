Donald Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence will not endorse him for the presidency

He announced that he would not support his former president for the upcoming elections in November.

Donald Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that he will not endorse the Republican billionaire in November’s presidential election.

“It won’t surprise you, I’m not going to support Donald Trump this year,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

An evangelical Christian, a staunch opponent of abortion, Mike Pence helped Donald Trump win over the religious right by becoming his running mate during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Break with Trump after the attack on the Capitol

After years of unwavering loyalty, he changed his tune after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol that shook American democracy.

That day, Mike Pence, as Vice-President, presided over a session of Congress during which elected officials were to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Although he only had one role protocol, Donald Trump insisted that he refused to recognize it. Election of Democrats.

The former governor of Indiana did not comply, causing him strong enmity among the billionaire’s supporters. Entering the Capitol by force, some called for the “hanging” of Mike Pence, who hastily had to hide.

Since then, he has ruled that the president’s words were “irresponsible” and “put him in danger”. In June 2023, Mike Pence ran against him in the Republican primaries. But due to lack of support, he had to throw in the towel before the first ballot.