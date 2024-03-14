Two free games with exciting story available

You can get two new free games on Amazon Prime Gaming. One of them will immerse you in an investigation made up of puzzles and mysteries while the other skillfully mixes the genres of graphic novel and turn-based RPG.

© Amazon, Skybound Games

Amazon Prime Gaming is very generous with high-quality free games to choose from in March. Prime subscribers can currently get their hands on some Fallout 2 without spending a single cent.

If you don’t know this title, know that it is quite simply one of the greatest RPGs of all time. Not only will you have to find time to play in the coming weeks because Fallout 2 has a significant lifespan, But because Amazon Prime Gaming is making two new free games available.

Two new very original free games on Amazon Prime Gaming

Prime subscribers can get the Mystery Case Files: Moths to a Flame games now

And Invincible presents: Atom Eve for free on Prime Gaming. To do this, you just need to go to the home page of the platform. You’ll find them in the “All Full PC Games, Free with Prime” section. Well published on the site.

If the two titles mean nothing to you, know that they have real qualities. Mystery Case Files: Moths to a Flame is the 19th opus of the license that began in 2005. Moths to a Flame takes you to a museum of weirdness, where you’ll investigate a mysterious enemy who threatens to use your past against you, even if it means harming innocent people.

As a master detective, You have to solve a large number of puzzles And open space to find hidden objects in each point and click setting. The work developed by Eipix Entertainment will take you about four hours.

Another title offered by Amazon Prime Gaming has a solid lifespan, but also better ratings from players. Invincible Presentations: Atom Eve is a particularly original blend Between a graphic novel and a turn-based RPG. The game puts you in control of Atom Eve, a character from the cult comics Invincible.

In this venture, ” Your choices shape your relationships with those around you and define the kind of hero you want to be ”, as the title description suggests. Players who love romance and beautiful stories will be served.

In addition to making decisions that are very important to the fate of Atom Eve, you must also Develop character and learn new skills To face the many enemies of the title.

Please note that Steam players greatly appreciated the presentations of Invincible: Atom Eve, as shown. Its evaluation is very positive. A great success of terrible posture games that you can enjoy for free if you have a Prime subscription.