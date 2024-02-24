Don’t miss out on the PARKSIDE Hobby Electric Stapler for under €20!

Share, it’s good for morale!

An electric stapler not only provides significant energy savings but also ensures fast execution of your project, whether it is on cardboard, wood or tiles. Lidl offers you this innovative electric stapler at a very competitive price. Don’t wait any longer to enjoy it!

How does an electric stapler work?

Using an electric stapler is very easy: all you need to do is Connect it to a power source and turn on the switch to start.

For best use, Position the device perpendicular to the work surfaceWhether wood or fabric.

Then you have to Squeeze the trigger (or, for some models, the nose of the device) To precisely project the staples. After each stapling, check the position of the staples.

The most advanced model Also offers nail gun functionthus increasing their versatility for various projects.

it is It is recommended to reload the stapler after use And test before that To resume your activities.

Lidl: Hobby PHET 15 C2 Electric Stapler, 70 W

Lidl presents you An instrument that is both light and compactDesigned for easy one-handed handling, thanks Its softgrip non-slip handle.

equipped The fill level indicator is visible from both sidesThe Hobby Electric Stapler accepts 6 to 14 mm staples and 14 to 15 mm nails, and is Compatible with standard accessories on the market.

weight Only 773 grams for dimensions of 18.2 x 5.6 x 15.5 cmThis tool will make your decoration, DIY or household tasks easier.

Lidl enriches your shopping 400 10 mm staples and 100 14 mm nails.

Note, Loading is done from the frontNot later: You have to move the red rail back To insert nails or staples.

What are the technical characteristics of this product?

Here are the technical specifications of this stapler with plastic finish:

Power : 70 W (at 230 V)

: 70 W (at 230 V) Work cycles per minute : Maximum 20

: Maximum 20 Magazine capacity for nails : 50 pieces

: 50 pieces Magazine capacity for staples: 100 pieces

100 pieces Power cord length : 3 m

Find the Parkside Hobby Electric Stapler at Lidl at a price From €18.99.