Good deal on NVIDIA graphics cards: GeForce days have just arrived at GrosBill! Up to -20% on RTX 4060, 4070, 4080, 4090…

A graphics card is an essential element that must be chosen carefully for your gaming PC. Given its particularly high price, there is no question of making the slightest mistake regarding the chosen model. Good news, NVIDIA RTX graphics cards are now available at low prices on GrosBill!

A graphics card is an essential element of a gaming PC. It is often compared to the brain of a computer, as it is responsible for displaying images on your screen. This is what transforms digital data into images that you can see and enjoy in your favorite video games. The more powerful the graphics card, the more beautiful and fluid the images will be. This is especially important for video games that require a lot of graphics resourcesLike 3D action games or simulation games.

There is a wide variety of graphics cards on the market, with prices and performance varying widely. It is important to choose a graphics card that suits your needs and budget. Depending on your usage, these requirements will not necessarily be the same and You have to consider the type of video games you play, the resolution of your screen and your budget.

Key features of NVIDIA graphics cards

NVIDIA graphics cards are generally more expensive than the competition but contain technologies not found elsewhere. With its experience with artificial intelligence, the American firm usually does not disappoint, especially with its RTX 4060, RTX 4070, RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics cards, which saw a price drop in Grossbill for only a few days.

To help you see things a little more clearly, here are some concepts you should remember to make the right choice:

Ray Tracing: This technology that we hear about on every street corner makes it possible to simulate natural light in video games, giving a more realistic and immersive rendering. The rendering is very beautiful, but this requires that the graphics card is powerful enough to run it properly and you must have at least an HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 port as well as at least a UHD screen. NVIDIA graphics cards are by far the best in this field.

DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling): More precisely, we will talk about DLSS 3 for the latest generation of NVIDIA graphics cards. It is actually a technology owned by NVIDIA and which uses artificial intelligence to improve the quality of images in video games. In practice, to increase the resolution of images, DLSS 3 will create new images from spaces to increase the fluidity of pre-existing images and fill in empty spaces. You will find this technology only on the NVIDIA RTX 40 graphics card.

HDR: This is a technique that allows you to display a wider range of colors and deeper contrasts, resulting in a more realistic and detailed image. To use it, make sure that the graphics card you are going to buy indicates HDR compatibility. Likewise, you need to be on Windows 10 or 11 and have a compatible screen.

Ventus RTX 4060 Ti

The MSI RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X 8G OC graphics card is designed for gamers who want an immersive and fluid gaming experience. With the latest NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti technology, it offers superior processing power and realistic graphics.

With its 8 GB video memory, you can enjoy high definition games with detailed textures and stunning visual effects. DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology uses deep learning to further improve image quality while maintaining smooth performance.

The MSI Tri Frozr 2X cooling system ensures quiet and efficient performance even during the most intense gaming sessions. Three Torx Fan 4.0 fans dissipate heat quickly and efficiently, allowing you to game without interruption.

Bus Memory: 128 bits

VRAM: 8 GB GDR

Graphics Processor Frequency: Boosted to 2580 MHz

Outputs: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.43), HDMI™ x 1 (supports 4K@120Hz HDR and 8K@60Hz HDR output and variable refresh rate (VRR) as specified in HDMI™ 2.13)

Zotac RTX 4070 SUPER

With NVIDIA Turing technology and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, the RTX 4070 Super Twin Edge is designed for demanding gamers looking for the best performance.

Enjoy enhanced and unlocked base clocks for superior real-time performance and incredible fluidity in your games. Ray tracing technology delivers realistic rendering of light and shadow, while AI helps improve image quality and speed up your daily tasks.

The ZOTAC RTX 4070 SUPER Twin Edge is the ideal graphics card for gamers who want to take advantage of the latest technology and superior performance.

Bus Memory: 192 bits

VRAM: 12 GB GDDR6X

Graphics Processor Frequency: 1920 MHz (2490 MHz Boosted)

Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 7680×4320@60 Hz), 1 x HDMI® connector*

MSI RTX 4090 SUPRIM Liquid

Powered by the futuristic Ada Lovelace architecture, the RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID -realistic.

Create without limits and explore new creative horizons. RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X allows you to carry out very high quality projects with exceptional fluidity and precision.

Its elegant and modern aluminum design features an innovative hybrid watercooling system that ensures quiet operation and optimal performance even at maximum load.

Bus Memory: 384 bits

VRAM Memory: 24 GB GDDR6X

Graphics processor frequency: 2230 MHz

Outputs: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a), HDMI™ x 1 (supports 4K@120Hz HDR, 8K@60Hz HDR, and the variable refresh rate specified in HDMI 2.1a)

