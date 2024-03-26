Video: Moonwatch Snoopy causes “riots” despite stores opening early for “safety concerns”

The only Swatch store in Dubai to launch Moonwatch Snoopy opens four hours early to avoid the crowds and sells out immediately.

It was over before it started.

A ‘Snoopy’ moonwatch disappeared from shelves today, four hours before stores officially opened.

Only 20 pieces were available at Mall of the Emirates, one of Dubai’s largest luxury shopping malls and the city’s sole retailer of the Mission to Moonphase Snoopy Moonwatch, which launched today.

According to employees and customers interviewed by WatchPro, the MOE branch, scheduled to open at 10 a.m., saw 20 pieces disappear as early as 6:20 a.m.

The store was surrounded by security in high-visibility vests and opened early “due to security concerns,” an employee said. At the height of the rush, 200 people crowded in front of the small storefront, security guards told WatchPro.

Reasonable security concerns

Security concerns may be justified. The video below shows the WatchPro trapped inside MOE’s Swatch store during the launch of the first Omega x Swatch pieces in 2022. Police had to escort WatchPro’s Josh Corder out of the store.

Restock dates are uncertain

“We don’t know when they (Mission to Moonphase pieces) will be restored, it will be once a month,” a Swatch employee told WatchPro. To make matters worse, on the legendary day of this restock, Swatch will open early again, the same employee said, making it virtually impossible to get Snoopy Bioceramic if that happens.

The lucky 20 may be people with close ties to Dubai’s inner circle who have never set foot in a store.

As a consolation, the Swatch store in Dubai stocked every other Swatch Omega and Blancpain (except the Moonshine), which until a few months ago had people queuing up in the cold all over the world.

By 7:45 the store was closed and everyone had left.

“People were fighting,” Shaun, a customer who had been there since 6 a.m., told WatchPro. “People were really angry. » He shared the following video with WatchPro, in which a customer is shouting about security.

Sure will be Riots Today is the same all over the world.

