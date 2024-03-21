Tuxedo jacket, metallic corset and plunging neckline, Salma Hayek redefines the code of sexy evening look

Salma Hayek had the opportunity to explore Alexander McQueen’s Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection in the presence of the brand’s new artistic director, Sean McGirr. The actress shared her interview on social media.

It was one of the most anticipated parades Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2024-2025 In Paris: Beginning of Sean McGirr at Alexander McQueen. Appointed to head the British house in October 2023, the designer, who has worked at Uniqlo, Dries Van Noten and JW Anderson, had just months to prepare his first collection. According to information collected by a specialized magazine WWD, the designer didn’t even have time to visit the label’s archives before going to work. Comprised of 52 silhouettes, his initial score for Alexander McQueen was not unanimous, despite some strong tributes to the brand’s founder. It must be said that oversized knits, stiff mini dresses and fur tops with integrated sleeves were light years away from the stunning creations of Sarah Burton, who headed the label for 13 years before her predecessor.

Salma Hayek, live from backstage

Salma Hayek was seen enjoying the show. The actress, who is also the wife of Caring Group CEO François-Henri Pinault, whose Alexander McQueen is, went backstage to meet Sean McGirr. There, the designer introduced her to a cast of models as well as the collection’s main accessories: furry platform ankle boots and coated hats. A backstage trip that the actress shared through a series of photographs on her Instagram account, which is followed by 28.3 million people. We spotted the star dressed in a black tuxedo jacket and matching straight pants. As a top, she wears a metallic corset with graphic cutouts and a plunging neckline. Evening outfit by Alexander McQueen.