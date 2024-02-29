the witness “I undress in front of my kids like Heidi Klum, what’s the harm?”

It’s a testimony that would please Heidi Klum. A fan of naturist beaches, the 50-year-old model likes to rock out in the simplest of gear when at home. “ITry to be the same with my children. Apparently, rather when no one is around. I’m naked in my garden too, you know, I’m toplessshe explained. They tell me: ‘You know, my friend is coming to our house, put your top on.’

Mother of four with Seal (Lenny, Henry, Johann and Lou), Heidi Klum is not a fan of dressing up at home. And that’s exactly the case for Lisa Stewart. At 43, he lives with his two daughters, Tia, 15, and Lily, 12. And it’s simple: she’s always naked when she’s in his house! “ We are a family of girls and nothing is off limits. I don’t think it’s weird.”She wrote in the sun.

“Taking my clothes off in the privacy of my own home is about feeling comfortable and showing my daughters that they don’t need a body complex.”Added this mother hen. After reading Heidi Klum’s testimony, Lisa Stewart felt “Reassured that many mothers do this.”

For the forty-year-old, the choice is above all to help her daughters feel good about themselves. “As a 43-year-old mother of two daughters, I want my daughters to know that all body shapes and sizes are normal.”, she assured. And if her daughters are comfortable with this mother’s nudity today, that wasn’t always the case. Quite the opposite.

Nudity helped her appreciate her body

“When they were 11 and 8, they were terrified. They told me I was embarrassing and I should hide.She remembered. But they got used to me walking around the house naked and even telling their friends how ‘cool’ I am. I am proud that my daughters love my open mind.” Even Lisa Stewart thinks she’s a good mom.

“We are perfectly comfortable with each other. There are no secrets in my house.”, she continued. And this habit also allowed him to come to terms with his appearance. “I’m not always so confident in my body. (…) I realized that it didn’t matter if I had small breasts, stretch marks and loose skin. My body gave birth to two wonderful children, she concluded. I don’t hide anything and I’m proud to be a mom who shares everything like Heidi Klum.”