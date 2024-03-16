Photos of the ‘Scream Queens’ Star From Her Younger ‘Unfabulous’ Days and On – Hollywood Life

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Roberts has Hollywood in her DNA! See how far the star has come since her younger days in our gallery here.

Emma Roberts He is a Hollywood legacy, known for his sharp delivery and horror chops. Star, who is the actor’s daughter Eric Roberts and niece of the legend Julia RobertsHe started his career with a bang in crime films blow up (2001.) Emma quickly rose to fame as the lead on the Nickelodeon hit Unthinkable (2004-2007,) where she was also able to showcase her musical skills.

Come the 2010s, the star got to show her best side with outstanding performances in the FX anthology series. America’s Scary Story (2013–present) and as lead Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens (2015-2016). Top film credits include Nancy Drew (2007), Hotel for dogs (2009), Valentine’s Day (2010), 4 scream (2011), We are the Millers (2013), nerve (2016), and more. Next, she is ready to take on Soni Spider Man Universe in 2024 Madam Webb, the opposite Dakota Johnson.

With accolades that include a Young Artist Award, an MTV Movie & TV Award and a ShowWest Award under her belt, Emma has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with. And through it all, she’s been a fashion force of nature. So during the celebration, Emma shines in Vivetta American Horror Story 100th episode on October 25, 2019. Her dark hair and winged eyeliner looked very attractive.

Ready for more photos of Emma through the years? Here’s how far she’s come from her child actress debut.