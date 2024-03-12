Legislation has been approved to detain migrants with a history of theft

It is now official. A bill was passed allowing federal authorities to arrest undocumented immigrants with a history of theft. This decision was taken in the House of Representatives of the United States Congress.

A television network reported That’s what America used to say The initiative received 251 votes in favor and 179 against. Support came from 37 members of the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. Now it’s time to introduce the idea to the Senate. In that case, Democrats are in the majority and could block its entry into force.

If enacted, the regulations would require detainers for illegal immigrants who have been charged or cited for domestic burglary or burglary in the past. Likewise, states would be allowed to bring individual actions against the federal government whenever immigration-related actions harmed the state or its citizens.

Biden, back in the spotlight

As expected, Republicans have used the incident to criticize current President Joe Biden’s border policies. Regarding the issue, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said his party will not allow criminal threats to be released on American soil.

One of the Republican defenders of the measure, Mike Collins, highlighted on his social media profiles that he had invited the parents of slain girl Laken Riley to the State of the Union speech. However, they chose to stay at home to mourn the loss of their daughter.

Riley was a nursing student at Augusta University and was murdered on the university campus by Venezuelan immigrant Jose Ibarra.

Democrats have criticized the initiative. They argue that Republicans are using the Riley tragedy for political purposes. It also revealed that the proposed law is more of a political message than an effective solution to border and security issues.



