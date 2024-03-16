Social Security: Beneficiaries and payout amounts from the SSA for Wednesday, March 20 | | Mix

To receive a pension in the United States, you must have contributed to Social Security during your working life and met certain rules, such as the annual number of credits. If you are one of the 66 million pensioners Social Security Administration According to the United States’ (SSA), schedule, you can receive your payments by direct deposit up to 12 times a year. Find out who will receive the payout on Wednesday, March 20, which could reach $4,873.

Although a retirement pension provides peace of mind, it cannot completely replace income when a person reduces their hours or stops working altogether. For this reason, experts recommend having other additional income.

This comes with a 3.2% increase in 2024 due to a COLA to address pensions, inflation and guarantee the purchasing power of Social Security benefits provided by SSA.

The longer they contribute to Social Security, the more generous SSA checks are, with this group receiving the highest benefits (Photo: Freepik)

Who owes Social Security on March 20, 2024?

According to the Social Security Administration schedule, the March 20 payment, which is the third Wednesday of the month, is for people who retired after May 1997 and, in addition, were born between the 11th and 20th of any month. They should also be credited to survivors and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries.

2024 Payment Schedule (Photo: SSA)

How much is the payout to retire on March 20, 2024?

This Social Security Administration Explains that the value of deposits or checks varies significantly, as it is directly related to retirement age and contributions made during one’s working career. Below, find the amount for March 20, 2024 as per the time of retirement:

The average payment for a retiree is US$1,907.

Early retirees at age 62 receive a maximum of US$2,710 per month.

For those who retire at age 67, your monthly payment can be up to US$3,822 .

. Those who delay their retirement till age 70 can get it Maximum monthly payment up to US$4,873.

How much can you get from SSDI on March 20?

Payments for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries are based on their average lifetime earnings covered by Social Security. According to the SSA, this is the amount as of March 20, 2024:

Average check: US$1,550

US$1,550 Maximum Amount: US$3,822

US$3,822 People with blindness : US$2,590

: US$2,590 Payment to those who are on trial work period: US$1,110.

How do I know if a Social Security payment applies to me?

All information regarding Social Security and check payment can be found on the government entity’s website, which you can access in Spanish.

What are social security programs?

Retirement: This program provides a monthly income to people who have worked for a given period and paid social security taxes. Disability: This program benefits people who cannot work due to serious illness or disability. Survivors: This program provides benefits to dependent family members of a deceased worker who paid Social Security taxes. Supplemental Security Income (SSI): This program provides financial assistance to people with disabilities or those over 65 with low income and limited resources.

Requirements to Access Social Security

Citizenship or Immigration Status: To receive Social Security benefits, a person must be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted as a permanent resident of the United States. Non-citizens may be eligible in certain cases, such as those with refugee or asylum status.

To receive Social Security benefits, a person must be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted as a permanent resident of the United States. Non-citizens may be eligible in certain cases, such as those with refugee or asylum status. Have a valid social security number.

Meet the age requirements of the program you wish to access: For retirement benefits, the age is usually between 62 and 67, depending on your year of birth. You can start receiving benefits at age 62, but if you wait until full retirement age, you’ll receive a higher monthly payment.

For retirement benefits, the age is usually between 62 and 67, depending on your year of birth. You can start receiving benefits at age 62, but if you wait until full retirement age, you’ll receive a higher monthly payment. Meet the disability for the program you want to access: If you have a disability that meets Social Security Administration criteria that prevents you from working, you may be eligible for disability benefits. The disability must be long-term or terminal.

If you have a disability that meets Social Security Administration criteria that prevents you from working, you may be eligible for disability benefits. The disability must be long-term or terminal. Application and Documentation: Applicants must submit an application for Social Security benefits and provide documents proving their identity, citizenship, marital status, and employment status.

Social security payments in the United States benefit millions of citizens in vulnerable situations (Photo: Freepik.es)

More information about Social Security

Why do children receive Social Security benefits?

Children, adopted children or stepchildren can receive these benefits to cover their needs such as education. When a parent becomes disabled or dies, Social Security benefits help stabilize the family’s financial future.

In the case of minors with disabilities, whose parents have low incomes or possibly limited resources Eligible to receive benefits from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program.